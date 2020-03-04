Paul Everesto Thomas passed away February 27, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in Elvins, Missouri, October 29, 1937.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elba Thomas; daughter, Pamela Jayne Polk (Thomas); brothers, Darrell Thomas and Gary Dean Thomas; sisters, Eula Mae Gruhala and Beulah Mauk.
You have free articles remaining.
Paul is survived by his children, Paul Wayne Thomas and significant other Tammy Rogers, and Nichole (Ron) McRaven; sisters, Madonna (Jimmy) Ransom, Marilyn Mauk, and Helen Govreau; grandchildren, Justin Thomas, Dake McRaven, Dori McRaven, and Dhatri McRaven; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Thomas, Carlie Thomas, Ariana Thomas, and Olivia Thomas. Other family members and friends also survive.
Paul’s favorite thing to do was buy, sell, and trade. He enjoyed his small farm and all of his animals. Paul had a few cows, a lot of chickens, and numerous exotic animals. Everyone knew his love for hunting. His favorite was coon and turkey until the hunting accident that occurred in 1971. He did harvest two turkey and two deer later on in life but then hung up his hunting gear. He also loved running rabbit dogs just to hear the race.
To respect Paul's wishes there will not be a funeral or memorial service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.