Paul Everesto Thomas passed away February 27, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born in Elvins, Missouri, October 29, 1937.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elba Thomas; daughter, Pamela Jayne Polk (Thomas); brothers, Darrell Thomas and Gary Dean Thomas; sisters, Eula Mae Gruhala and Beulah Mauk.

Paul is survived by his children, Paul Wayne Thomas and significant other Tammy Rogers, and Nichole (Ron) McRaven; sisters, Madonna (Jimmy) Ransom, Marilyn Mauk, and Helen Govreau; grandchildren, Justin Thomas, Dake McRaven, Dori McRaven, and Dhatri McRaven; great-grandchildren, Katlyn Thomas, Carlie Thomas, Ariana Thomas, and Olivia Thomas. Other family members and friends also survive.

Paul’s favorite thing to do was buy, sell, and trade. He enjoyed his small farm and all of his animals. Paul had a few cows, a lot of chickens, and numerous exotic animals. Everyone knew his love for hunting. His favorite was coon and turkey until the hunting accident that occurred in 1971. He did harvest two turkey and two deer later on in life but then hung up his hunting gear. He also loved running rabbit dogs just to hear the race.

To respect Paul's wishes there will not be a funeral or memorial service.

