Paul Everesto Thomas

Paul’s favorite thing to do was buy, sell, and trade. He enjoyed his small farm and all of his animals. Paul had a few cows, a lot of chickens, and numerous exotic animals. Everyone knew his love for hunting. His favorite was coon and turkey until the hunting accident that occurred in 1971. He did harvest two turkey and two deer later on in life but then hung up his hunting gear. He also loved running rabbit dogs just to hear the race.