BONNE TERRE -- Paul Farmer, age 82, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was born on Monday, December 7, 1936, in Flat River. Paul proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corps and retired after working 30 years from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Millie Faye {Farmer} Stringer, and two brothers, George and Larry Callahan.
He is survived by his children, Dennis Farmer, Tamera (Ernie Myers) Farmer, Susan (Tim Edwards) Farmer, and Kenneth (Deborah) Farmer; grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Myers, Jamey Farmer, Toby (fiancé Jessica Cantrell) Farmer, Levi Bailey, and Holli (fiancé Matthew Whaley) Farmer; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Rexroat (Jim); and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 12 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinals Care 700 Clark Street St. Louis, MO 63102. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.