BONNE TERRE -- Paul Farmer, age 82, of Bonne Terre, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was born on Monday, December 7, 1936, in Flat River. Paul proudly served his country in The United States Marine Corps and retired after working 30 years from the Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center in Farmington.

Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Millie Faye {Farmer} Stringer, and two brothers, George and Larry Callahan.

He is survived by his children, Dennis Farmer, Tamera (Ernie Myers) Farmer, Susan (Tim Edwards) Farmer, and Kenneth (Deborah) Farmer; grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Myers, Jamey Farmer, Toby (fiancé Jessica Cantrell) Farmer, Levi Bailey, and Holli (fiancé Matthew Whaley) Farmer; fourteen great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Rexroat (Jim); and other family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019, from 12 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cardinals Care 700 Clark Street St. Louis, MO 63102. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

