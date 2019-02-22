Paul Francis Roth, 72, of Desloge, Missouri, formerly of Festus, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, at his home. He was born October 24, 1946, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Joyce (nee Walz) and Henry C. Roth.
Paul is survived by his sons, Paul “Nick” (Pam) Roth of DeSoto, Missouri, Anthony W. “Tony” (Maureen) Roth of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, and Jeremy T. (Jessica) Roth of North Chicago, Illinois; brothers, Gary W. (Deb) Roth of Festus, and Keith H. (Joyce) Roth of Columbia, Missouri; and grandchildren, Nicholas Roth, Joshua Roth, Lilian Schneider, Sylvia Roth, Jack Roth, William Roth, and Charlotte Roth.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Curtis (the late Barbara) Roth.
Paul was a former police officer for the cities of Festus and Crystal City; a volunteer firefighter for the Festus Fire Department; and member of First United Methodist Church in Festus, and the Mississippi River Eagles in Crystal City.
Memorial gathering from 4 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus, officiated by Rev. Kayla Roe, pastor of Wesley United Methodist Church of Festus. Memorials in his memory are preferred to The Backstoppers, Inc. Interment at a later date in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City.
