Paul Frank Limbaugh
VISTA, Calif. – Paul Frank Limbaugh, age 80, was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, April 6, 1943. He passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Vista, California.
Frank loved sports, and from a young age he was always playing baseball or basketball. He had several college scholarship offers including a baseball and basketball scholarship from the University of Houston, which he accepted. He also attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas; and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Frank began his career in finance with General Electric and then ITT Financial. Frank joined Deutsche Financial Services in 1978 as an Area Vice President and retired in 1999, after serving as the western division president of DFS' technology division since 1988.
Frank held a Master of Arts degree in management from Claremont University; as well as completing advanced management and executive programs from USC and UC-Irvine.
Frank was a lover of anything outdoors. He raced boats, was a certified diver, enjoyed water and snow skiing, loved the game of golf, and climbed Mt. Whitney with his wife, Mary. Frank especially loved the ocean. He loved nothing more than gathering friends and family on his yacht, The Morning Star, and heading to Catalina Island or Cabo San Lucas.
Whether it was Missouri, Southern California, Arkansas, or Alabama, Frank made friends wherever he lived. He was a generous man, and loved his daughters and grandchildren dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rita Limbaugh of Desloge, Missouri; wife, Mary (Henges) Limbaugh; and nephew, Jason Cable.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Lyndlee (Steve) Mabry of Port St. Joe, Florida; Lauren (Bobby) Young of Oceanside, California; granddaughter, Erin Napier of Oceanside, California; grandson, Tyler (Stephanie) Napier of Fairfax, Virginia; sister, Dee (Robert) Cable of Atmore, Alabama; nephews Eric and Brent Cable.
Frank's body was entrusted to the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.