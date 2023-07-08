Paul Frank Limbaugh

VISTA, Calif. – Paul Frank Limbaugh, age 80, was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, April 6, 1943. He passed away Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Vista, California.

Frank loved sports, and from a young age he was always playing baseball or basketball. He had several college scholarship offers including a baseball and basketball scholarship from the University of Houston, which he accepted. He also attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas; and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Frank began his career in finance with General Electric and then ITT Financial. Frank joined Deutsche Financial Services in 1978 as an Area Vice President and retired in 1999, after serving as the western division president of DFS' technology division since 1988.

Frank held a Master of Arts degree in management from Claremont University; as well as completing advanced management and executive programs from USC and UC-Irvine.

Frank was a lover of anything outdoors. He raced boats, was a certified diver, enjoyed water and snow skiing, loved the game of golf, and climbed Mt. Whitney with his wife, Mary. Frank especially loved the ocean. He loved nothing more than gathering friends and family on his yacht, The Morning Star, and heading to Catalina Island or Cabo San Lucas.

Whether it was Missouri, Southern California, Arkansas, or Alabama, Frank made friends wherever he lived. He was a generous man, and loved his daughters and grandchildren dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Rita Limbaugh of Desloge, Missouri; wife, Mary (Henges) Limbaugh; and nephew, Jason Cable.

Frank is survived by his daughters, Lyndlee (Steve) Mabry of Port St. Joe, Florida; Lauren (Bobby) Young of Oceanside, California; granddaughter, Erin Napier of Oceanside, California; grandson, Tyler (Stephanie) Napier of Fairfax, Virginia; sister, Dee (Robert) Cable of Atmore, Alabama; nephews Eric and Brent Cable.

Frank's body was entrusted to the University of California, San Diego, School of Medicine.