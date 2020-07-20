× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Eugene Henroid

PARK HILLS – Paul Henroid, 94, of Park Hills, passed away July 19, 2020, at St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre. He was born March 9, 1926, in Cantwell, to the late Gus and Fannie (Gilbert) Henroid. Paul was a member of the First Church of God in Gumbo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty (Mahurin) Henroid; two children, Dennis Henroid and Michelle Sewell; and several siblings.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Weible and husband Dan of Bonne Terre; five grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.

There will be a graveside service, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Park Hills at 10 a.m. Rev. Cleo Counts will be officiating. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

