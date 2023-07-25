Paul Jackson Ottinger, Sr.
BONNE TERRE – Paul Jackson Ottinger, Sr., 75, of French Village, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Jefferson Barracks VA Hospital in St. Louis. He was born Wednesday, August 6, 1947, in Birchtree, Missouri, to the late Paul S. and Gladys D. (Price) Ottinger. Paul proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was retired from Breckenridge Materials as a cement mix driver. He loved being a truck driver. Paul was of Christian faith. He was a hard worker, an avid fisherman, he loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting, socializing, and he enjoyed his Busch Lite beer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kimberly D. Sumpter, and his brother, Mark D. Ottinger.
Paul is survived by his children; Paula Kay (Damon) Sumpter, Paul Ottinger, Jr, Tammy Price, Kimberly Dawn (Dallas) Knighton; five grandchildren, Amber Price, Brandon Price, Timothy Ottinger, Camille Ottinger, Kaylee Knighton, Jolene Knighton; two great-grandchildren, Ava and Ryland Price; sister, Linda Manno and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Thursday, July 27, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. Pastor Randy Murphy will be officiating. Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis with full military honors. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
