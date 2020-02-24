Paul Loucks
Paul Loucks

FARMINGTON – Paul Allen Loucks, 81, passed away February 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was born May 13, 1938, in Erie Pennsylvania, to the late Charles and Mildred (LeSure) Loucks. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mae (Sedrick) Loucks; his second wife, April (Kitchell) Loucks; and brother, Kenneth Loucks.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Shelia (Terrel) Hollinger; step-son, Danny Hawk; grandchildren, Deron Hovis Jr., Shelby Hovis, Sierra Crites; step-granddaughter, Selena Rafael; step-grandson, Jon Hopkins (Brandy); six great-grandchildren. Many friends and family also survive.

Paul enjoyed working on small engines in his shop in his spare time

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from Noon until 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Howard Kitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Service information

Feb 26
Visitation
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
Feb 26
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
2:00PM
C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel
111 E. Liberty St
Farmington, MO 63640
