FARMINGTON – Paul Allen Loucks, 81, passed away February 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. He was born May 13, 1938, in Erie Pennsylvania, to the late Charles and Mildred (LeSure) Loucks. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Shirley Mae (Sedrick) Loucks; his second wife, April (Kitchell) Loucks; and brother, Kenneth Loucks.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul is survived by his daughter, Shelia (Terrel) Hollinger; step-son, Danny Hawk; grandchildren, Deron Hovis Jr., Shelby Hovis, Sierra Crites; step-granddaughter, Selena Rafael; step-grandson, Jon Hopkins (Brandy); six great-grandchildren. Many friends and family also survive.

Paul enjoyed working on small engines in his shop in his spare time

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from Noon until 2 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Pastor Howard Kitchell officiating. Burial will follow at Knights of Pythias Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

To send flowers to the family of Paul Loucks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel

111 E. Liberty St

Farmington, MO 63640 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Visitation begins. C. Z. Boyer & Son - Taylor Chapel

111 E. Liberty St

Farmington, MO 63640 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Funeral Service begins.