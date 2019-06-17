LEADINGTON -- Paul Wesley Medley, 89, of Farmington passed away June 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born April 15, 1930, in Knob Lick. Paul proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the Bridge Community Church and the Farmington Elks. He worked for Missouri Natural Gas for 47 years. Paul and his wife Kayo also owned Children’s World in Farmington for 11 years. He was named Mr. Country Days in 1991. Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed being outside gardening and cutting wood.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Wesley and Cora Mae (Wright) Medley; brother, Gene Earl “Buddy” Medley and great-grandson, Brian Phillip Medley.
Paul is survived by his wife of 70 and a half years, Opal “Kayo” (Kinney) Medley; son, Terry Medley and wife Nancy; daughter, Paula Klemp; four grandchildren, Patrick Medley and wife Michelle, James Medley and wife Teresa, Craig Medley, Amanda Pinkston-Simmons and husband Bill; six great-grandchildren, Chloe Medley, Tanner Medley, Layton Simmons, Lucas Simmons, Avery Medley, Caelyn Medley.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Bridge Community Church in Leadington. Visitation will resume Thursday, June 20 at 9 a.m. at the Bridge Community Church with the service beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Ben Durbin officiating. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the Bridge Community Church. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
