DESLOGE -- Paul Petty passed away on Wednesday, July 25, 2018. Visitation will be held Friday, July 27, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at the Shepard’s House, 6375 Eagle Street, Desloge, Missouri. A Funeral Service will follow beginning at 7 p.m. Full obituary is forthcoming. Funeral Arrangements by DeClue Funeral Home.

