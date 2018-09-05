Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON -- Paul Powell, age 81, of Farmington passed away on September 3, 2018. Private services are being handled through Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Paul Powell
