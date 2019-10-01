{{featured_button_text}}

DESLOGE -- Paul Black, 67, of Park Hills, passed away September 30, 2019. Paul is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam (York) Black.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Friday, October 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. until service time at noon. Pastor James Chaisson will be officiating. Interment will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials may be directed to the family in care of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge. The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Guy Roberts and staff along with Parkland Hospital staff. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

