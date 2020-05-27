Paul Underwood

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Vernon Underwood

PARK HILLS – Paul Vernon Underwood, 89, of St. Joe Manor in Bonne Terre, passed away May 25, 2020, at Parkland Hospital. He was born December 26, 1930, in Elvins, Missouri. Paul was a member of American Legion lodge 39.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Harry Underwood and Lola 'Hedrick' Underwood; his wife, Donna Underwood on February 17, 2016; two sisters, Donna Bess, and Bonnie Fischbeck.

Paul is survived by three children, Jim Underwood and wife LeAnn, Jack Underwood and Sheri Porter, and Paula Underwood; seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Ann Maxson. Other relatives and friends also survive.

A private graveside service was planned with Rev. William Bond.

Arrangements by Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

