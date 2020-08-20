Paul Williams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Paul Barton Williams

BISMARCK – The journey of Paul Barton Williams began October 23, 1941, in Iron Mountain, Missouri. He was the child of Henry and Hope Williams. He passed away August 14, 2020.

Paul was a devoted husband of 54 years to JoAnn Helenschmidt Williams; a loving father to his children, Cheryl (Larry) Swanguarim, Andi Lorenz, Paula (Dave) Walker; Charlie (Joe) Roberts, and John Lorenz; a caring grandfather to 12 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Paul is an Air Force veteran; dedicated twenty years to the mines; and another twenty years as an over the road truck driver.

In his retirement Paul enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and tinkering in the yard. He and JoAnn were members of the Faith Cowboy Church.

After a short but tough battle with COVID-19, Paul was called Home August 14, 2020.

His family will remember him for all the love he gave and by friends for the kindness he showed.

Paul will be cremated with the family served by Coplin Funeral Home. The family will announce a Celebration of Life at a later date.

