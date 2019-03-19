Try 3 months for $3
FARMINGTON -- Paula Blake, of Farmington, passed away on March 17 at the age of 55. Friends may call on Friday, March 22 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Paula Blake
