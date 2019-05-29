{{featured_button_text}}
Horton Wampler Funeral Home

PARK HILLS -- Paula D. Jennings, 62, of Park Hills passed away May 28, 2019, at her residence. She was born October 3, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri. Paula attended Harvest Christian Centre.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Delores (Barnett) Whitehead.

Paula is survived by her husband, Clay Watson of Park Hills; children, Racheal Clark, Jill Nelson and husband Michael, and Shane Allen; grandchildren, Tausha Clark, Ashley Crane, Chelsey McWilliams, Weston Clark, Tyler McWilliams, Thomas Clark, Devin Shepard, Jadynce Allen, Matthew Clark, Katelynn Clark, and Aston Nelson; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cheryl Marks and husband Charles, and Pam Dunkmann and husband Darrell. Several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills.

