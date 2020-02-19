Paula Gray
FARMINGTON -- Paula Janiece Gray, age 62, of Farmington, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 16, 1957, in Kennett, Missouri. Paula is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Crossno; three children, Lonnie Rodgers III, Alicia Rodgers, and Lonnie Rodgers IV.

Paula is survived by her mother, Margaret (Rhodes) Holland and step-father, Vance Holland; one son, Dylan Price; four brothers, Delbert (Brenda) Holland, David (Peggy) Holland, Don (Sue) Crossno, Scott Crossno; sister, Tina Woods. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Memorials may be made to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

