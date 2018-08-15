DESLOGE -- Pauline Roderick, 88, of Farmington, passed away August 14, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1929, in Frankclay, to the late Henry and Charlotte “Idelle” (Barnes) Gregory. Pauline was owner and operator with her husband, Al Roderick, of Roderick Florist for 25 years. They purchased Lutes Flower Shop in 1963 and operated the florist until 1988. She is a member of the Mineral Area Iris and Daylily Society, First Baptist Church in Desloge, Nursery Director for 35 years, and 18 years Senior Center Volunteer in Park Hills.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter in infancy, Michelle Roderick; and one sister, Rosemary Schultz.
Pauline is survived by her loving husband, “Al” Elvan Earl Roderick; three children, Debbie (Darell) Thurston, Susan (Don) Weitzel, Greg Roderick and Alan Bennett; Darren (Renee) Thurston, Doug (Tiffany) Thurston, Rebecca (John) Hacker, Eve (Mike) Obenauer, Jesse (Jessica) Weitzel; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Sawyer, Paisley, Callie, Jayden, Kayler, Kinley, Jaron, Khloe, Sadie, Lucy, Morgan, Rigel, Leyna, Mike, Karissa, and Knox; sister, Charlotte Grothman; many nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, August 17, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume at the First Baptist Church in Desloge, Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.