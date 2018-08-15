Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DESLOGE -- Pauline Roderick, 88, of Farmington, passed away August 14, 2018, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 14, 1929, in Frankclay, to the late Henry and Charlotte “Idelle” (Barnes) Gregory. Pauline was owner and operator with her husband, Al Roderick, of Roderick Florist for 25 years. They purchased Lutes Flower Shop in 1963 and operated the florist until 1988. She is a member of the Mineral Area Iris and Daylily Society, First Baptist Church in Desloge, Nursery Director for 35 years, and 18 years Senior Center Volunteer in Park Hills.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter in infancy, Michelle Roderick; and one sister, Rosemary Schultz.

Pauline is survived by her loving husband, “Al” Elvan Earl Roderick; three children, Debbie (Darell) Thurston, Susan (Don) Weitzel, Greg Roderick and Alan Bennett; Darren (Renee) Thurston, Doug (Tiffany) Thurston, Rebecca (John) Hacker, Eve (Mike) Obenauer, Jesse (Jessica) Weitzel; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Sawyer, Paisley, Callie, Jayden, Kayler, Kinley, Jaron, Khloe, Sadie, Lucy, Morgan, Rigel, Leyna, Mike, Karissa, and Knox; sister, Charlotte Grothman; many nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Friday, August 17, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The visitation will resume at the First Baptist Church in Desloge, Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 9 a.m. until service time at 10 a.m. Pastor Bradford Laubinger will be officiating. Interment will follow at Bismarck Masonic Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church Family Ministry Center in Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at czboyer.com.

