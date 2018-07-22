Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Pauline Smallen, 97, of Desloge passed away on Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. She was born on Thursday, December 23, 1920, in St. Francois County to the late Willard E. and Dora E. (Gibson) Walker. Pauline was a member of the United Methodist Church of Desloge. She retired from Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dewey Smallen; granddaughter, Sarah Smallen.

Pauline is survived by three sons, Gene Smallen and wife Fern, Dewey W. Smallen and wife Tracy, Larry “Smoke” Smallen and wife Katie; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 23, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Pati Robertson officiating. Burial to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials can be made to United Methodist Church of Desloge. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

