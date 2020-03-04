Philip Buscher McDaniel

BONNE TERRE – Phil McDaniel, 66, of Bonne Terre, formerly of Odessa, Texas, passed away February 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 28, 1953, in Bonne Terre.

Phil was a dedicated public servant and family man. After serving in the Navy during the Vietnam War, he moved to Odessa, Texas, where he spent 24 years in the Odessa Fire Department, working his way up to captain. Phil coached community baseball teams for his children and grandchildren, passing along his love of baseball and the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Austin and Helen Estella (Buscher) McDaniel; and brother, James Austin McDaniel Jr.

Phil is survived by his children, Ehren McDaniel, Tim McDaniel (Roy Eckhardt), Lilly McDaniel (fiancé Shelby Bullock); brothers, Fred McDaniel, John (Janet) McDaniel; former spouses/ friends, Leslie McDaniel, and Kim McDaniel; and other family and friends.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 2 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Phil McDaniel can be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation www.firehero.org View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

