SPRING HILL, Fla. -- Philip Monroe Karsch, 82, of Spring Hill, Florida, passed away April 1, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He was born in Farmington, Missouri, September 2, 1935, to the late Donald Philip and Helen Joy (Monroe) Karsch. He was survived by his wife Patricia; and half-sister Linda Nations.

