STE GENEVIEVE -- Phillip Bereniski, age 89, of Ste. Genevieve, passed away on March 8, 2019. Instate Wednesday, March 13 from 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Phillip Bereniski
