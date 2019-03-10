Try 3 months for $3

STE GENEVIEVE – Phillip Bereniski of Ste. Genevieve passed away March 8, 2019, at Community Manor in Farmington at the age 89. He was born May 5, 1929, in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, to the late Phillip and Margaret (Jarbo) Bereniski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris “Millie” (Woods) Bereniski who passed away on May 16, 2014 and his brothers, Andrew Bereniski, George Bereniski, and Harry Bereniski.

Phillip was a former member of the Little Vine Baptist Church where he served as the Sunday School Superintendent. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, the outdoors, animals and gardening. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Phillip is survived by his children, Phillip Wayne Bereniski of Ste. Genevieve, Norma Bereniski of Ironton and Donald Paul Bereniski of Ironton along with several nieces, nephews and friends.

Friends may call on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume on Wednesday at 7 a.m. until time of service at 10 a.m. in the Cozean chapel. Interment to follow at Little Vine Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63132. View the tribute video, the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

