SAYRE, Okla. -- Phillip E Garrett of Sedalia Missouri, passed away Monday, 16th day of December 2019, at EW Thompson Heath. Phillip died peacefully in his sleep. He was born at home June 18th 1938, in Sayre, Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd William Garrett and Katie (Cubine) Garrett. Phillip was the last surviving sibling out of four to the late Mary, Helen, Genie and Bill Garrett and Phil’s late son Steve Garrett.
Phillip Garrett a well-known thoroughbred and quarter horse trainer, story teller, and over all hard worker since the summer he turned 14. He trained race horses for the late Hall of Famer Walter Merrick. Phillip had a long history with some of the most famous race horses in the world today, from the birth of Easy Jet to Three Bar and Lena Bar, little Lena Bar and Delta Rose. His stats include over 2,000 starts and over a 100 each First, Second and third place wins. He worked with World renowned blood lines and played a great part of racing history in his training years. He was a part of records set in the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, 80’s & 90’s and the early 2000’s he is a true Legend in the equine world today.
His family loved him dearly and will miss him along with his long stories.
Family survived in death are his two daughters; Cindy Garrett; and Cheryl Tibljas and husband Richard; and his four sons, Floyd D Garrett and wife Kristi, Robert Garrett and wife Susan, Hud Garrett and wife Tonya and Jud Garrett and wife Melissa along with 15 grandkids and 11 great grandkids.
Visitation will be 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:30 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Rose Chapel Funeral Home in Sayre, Oklahoma.
