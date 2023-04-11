Phil Tatum

FARMINGTON – Phillip “Phil” Lawrence Tatum, 83, of Farmington passed away April 10, 2023, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. He was born December 1, 1939, in Memphis, Tennessee, to the late Charles Finley and Leta Mae (Coleman) Tatum. Phil had a passion for drawing. He was an art teacher for the Farmington School District for over 30 years. He was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington, where he enjoyed singing in the choir.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Tatum and Ray Tatum.

Phil is survived by his loving wife, Glenna (Medlock) Tatum; one daughter, Kelly Murphy and husband Patrick; grandchildren, Brady Coleman Cox (Rielle LaCava), Kalyn Brooke McAllister and husband SSG Arran McAllister, Brianna Murphy, Zack Murphy; great-grandson, Bennett Michael McAllister. Several nieces, nephews and friends also survive.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, April 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at Noon at the First Baptist Church of Farmington with Rev. Rocky Good officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.