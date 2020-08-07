You have permission to edit this article.
Preston Hunt Jr.
Preston Hunt Jr.

Preston Hunt, Jr.

FARMINGTON – Preston Eugene Hunt, Jr., 81, of Farmington passed away August 6, 2020. He was born April 12, 1939, in St. Louis. Preston was a Deputy with the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department for 23 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Preston E. Hunt, Sr. and Laura Mae (Coleman) Hunt; one nephew, Mark Pogue.

Preston is survived by his wife, Linda (Scott) Hunt; two children, Brian (Jaque) Hunt and Diane Waller (John Pinkerton); four grandchildren; sister, Ellen (Gary) Counts; brother, Royce (Barbara) Hunt. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home – Taylor Chapel in Farmington. Service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the C.Z. Boyer & Son – Taylor Chapel with Rev. Ken Simpson officiating. Interment will follow at Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Memorials may be made to The BackStoppers, Inc. or Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

