Rachael Bailey

Rachael Marie Bailey

Rachael Marie Bailey, 32, was born July 14, 1988. She died August 4, 2020. She was the daughter of Chris W. Bailey Sr. of Ironton and Rhonda Marie (Bruff) Bailey of De Soto.

Rachael loved to fishing, swimming, dancing, and music. She was a very talented, beautiful and confident woman. She had a great personality and was loved by many.

Along with her parents she is survived by her son Daniel Furtado (age 5). She is also survived by her brothers, Chris W. Bailey Jr. of De Soto, and Matthew C, Bailey of De Soto; one sister, Jessica Faith (Dean) Douglas formerly of De Soto; maternal grandmother, Mary E. (Gerber) Bruff of De Soto; paternal grandmother Rhonda May Bailey of Park Hills; and maternal uncle, Bob D. Bruff of De Soto.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Dale C. Bruff of De Soto; paternal grandfather, Jerry D. Bailey of Ironton; and maternal great-aunt, Marie Gerber of De Soto.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

