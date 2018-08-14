Subscribe for 17¢ / day

FARMINGTON – Ralph A. Trepasso of Farmington passed away August 11, 2018, at the age of 91. He was born November 11, 1926, in Stambaugh, Michigan, to the late Joseph and Marion (Lamana) Trepasso. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister.

In 1947, Ralph married Rose Stafford. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served his country in World War II. Ralph retired from M.A. Hannah Mining Company in 1980. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington, VFW Post #5896 of Farmington and American Legion Post 416 of Farmington.

Survivors include his loving wife of 71 years, Rose (nee Stafford) Trepasso, son, Joe (Lori) Trepasso, daughters, Debbie (Mike) Boillot, Dolly (Brian) Currington, and Doreen (Ed) Moses, eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, August 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Street, Farmington. Inurnment with full military honors will follow at St. Francois Memorial Park. Memorials, if desired, may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

