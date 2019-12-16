{{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE -- Ralph B. Jinkerson age 93 of Bonne Terre, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor in Farmington, Missouri. He was born October 21, 1926, to the late Ralph and Gertrude (Miller) Jinkerson in Bonne Terre. Ralph proudly served our country in The United States Army during WWII and was a past commander of the local VFW Post 6883. Ralph also served on the City Council for Bonne Terre and devoted much of his time to his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his sisters, Juanita Gillam and Betty House; and brother, Darrel Jinkerson.

Ralph is survived by his special friend, Hazel Scrivner; daughter, Kathy Jinkerson; son, Terry Jinkerson and wife Mary; granddaughter, Felicia Wojtczuk; grandson, Terry Jinkerson II; great-grandsons, Eli Isgrigg and Kota Wojtczuk; great-great granddaughter, Libby Wojtczuk; many nieces and nephews.

Memorial visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. until service time of 7 p.m. with Rev. Randy Murphy officiating at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Graveside service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial Donations may be made to Shared Blessings. Please view obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Jinkerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments