FESTUS -- Ralph Clement Boyer, age 86, of Crystal City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing in Festus, Missouri. He was born October 5, 1933, in Desloge, Missouri, the son of the late Maude M. (nee McDowell) and Narcis Boyer.

Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Ann (nee Wagner) Boyer; daughters Mary Diane (the late Mike) LaJoie of Atchison, Kansas, Terri (Harry William) Boyer-Trimble of Willow Street, Pennsylvania and Liz (Jack) Rothweiler of Crystal City; sons Bob (Sara) Boyer of Festus, Missouri and John Boyer of Burlington, Vermont; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Clifton Boyer, Bernard Boyer, Norbert Boyer, Adrian Boyer and James Boyer.

Ralph started his longtime coaching career in 1959 with the founding of St. Pius X High School in Festus, and continued working at St. Pius as a teacher, coach and athletic director until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Our Lady Church in Festus, the Missouri Athletic Association and Knights of Columbus #1230 in Festus.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Church of Our Lady in Festus, officiated by Fr. Gregory Klump. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the St. Pius/Ralph C. Boyer Scholarship or the Parkinson's Foundation.

