FESTUS -- Ralph Clement Boyer, age 86, of Crystal City, Missouri passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing in Festus, Missouri. He was born October 5, 1933, in Desloge, Missouri, the son of the late Maude M. (nee McDowell) and Narcis Boyer.
Ralph is survived by his wife Mary Ann (nee Wagner) Boyer; daughters Mary Diane (the late Mike) LaJoie of Atchison, Kansas, Terri (Harry William) Boyer-Trimble of Willow Street, Pennsylvania and Liz (Jack) Rothweiler of Crystal City; sons Bob (Sara) Boyer of Festus, Missouri and John Boyer of Burlington, Vermont; 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brothers Clifton Boyer, Bernard Boyer, Norbert Boyer, Adrian Boyer and James Boyer.
You have free articles remaining.
Ralph started his longtime coaching career in 1959 with the founding of St. Pius X High School in Festus, and continued working at St. Pius as a teacher, coach and athletic director until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of Our Lady Church in Festus, the Missouri Athletic Association and Knights of Columbus #1230 in Festus.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Church of Our Lady in Festus, officiated by Fr. Gregory Klump. Interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Memorials in his memory are preferred to the St. Pius/Ralph C. Boyer Scholarship or the Parkinson's Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.