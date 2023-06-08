Ralph E. Hoff, Sr.

BONNE TERRE – Ralph E. Hoff, Sr. Ralph E. Hoff, Sr. of Chandler Texas, formally of Bonne Terre, passed away May 26, 2023. He was born in Wortham Missouri, January 1, 1948, to the late William and Julia (Mitchell) Hoff-Reeves. When Ralph was in town visiting family, he enjoyed attending Leadbelt Pentecostal Church in Bonne Terre. He was very fond of technology, playing his guitar with his buddies and church family. He liked piddling, but most of all he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kathyrn (Carroll) Hoff; daughter, Doreena Dawn Durbin; grandson, Matthew Nilges; siblings, Gerald “Bub” (Norma) Hoff, Jim Hoff, Zelda (Marvin) Hughes, Melba (Ken) Reeves.

Ralph is survived by his children, Starla McDaniel and husband Dennis, William Hoff and wife Teresa, Ralph Hoff Jr., and wife Michele; seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren; siblings, Jewel Mills-Parker, Janie (Gary) Sams, Kenny (Janice) Hoff; sister in-law, Karon Hoff along with many special nieces and nephews who also survive. Ralph will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre, Sunday, June 11, 2023, from 3 p.m. until service time of 5 p.m. Brother O'Dell Jackson will be officiating.