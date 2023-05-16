FARMINGTON – Ralph Emmen Gollaher, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 13, 2023, at the age of 95. He was born on November 1, 1927, in Caledonia, Missouri, to the late Joseph Emmen and Josephine Hallie (Huitt) Gollaher. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ann Marshall, his son, Ralph Emmen Gollaher Jr., his sisters, Hallie Marie Jenkins and Lillie Mae Gollaher, his son-in-law, Chuck Daly, and his brother-in-law, Roland Jenkins.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Ruth Naomi (Midkiff) Gollaher, his children, Joseph Ralph (Cathy) Gollaher, Ruth Ann Daly, and Steven Ray (Tammy) Gollaher, his grandchildren, Brian Yarbrough, Tina (Chris) Dicus, Lorrine (Genaro) Lopez, Patricia Gollaher, Terri Ann (Ed) Kukuljan, Charlie (Heather) Daly, Skyler Gollaher, Chase Gollaher, Brenner Gollaher, and Bryson Gollaher, fifteen great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Ralph proudly served his country during World War II as a veteran of the United States Army. He was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Farmington. He spent his career as a welder and enjoyed farming in his spare time. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Farmington officiated by Pastor Greg Robinson. Interment to follow at Caledonia Methodist Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or https:/www.stjude.org. Share condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
