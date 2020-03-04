FARMINGTON – Ralph J. Schnurbusch passed away March 1, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 90. He was born in Perryville, Missouri on June 19, 1929, to the late Louis and Theresa (Gebhardt) Schnurbusch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velda (Moore) Schnurbusch, his son, Craig Schnurbusch, and six siblings.

Ralph proudly served in the Korean War as a veteran of the United States Navy. He was the former Vice President of Capital Supplies. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post 416, VFW Post 5896 and the Elks Lodge 1765. Ralph was a current board member for Ben Nor Apartments. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf and belonged to the SEMO Seniors Golf Club. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Sharon (Ray) Clover of Farmington, Pam (Mike) Bowling of Coolidge, Arizona, Kim (Bill) Payne of Farmington, Lori (Michael) King of Farmington, Jill (Keith) Mitchell of Farmington, Scott (Lisa) Schnurbusch of Valles Mines, Beth Nielsen of Lavergne, Tennessee, and Tim (Coye) Schnurbusch of Jackson, seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and one on the way, sister in law: Alice Schnurbusch of Perryville, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and golf buddies.

A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Avenue, Farmington. Inurnment to follow at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63108. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Parkland Health Rehab. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

