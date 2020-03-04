FARMINGTON – Ralph J. Schnurbusch passed away March 1, 2020, at Parkland Health Center at the age of 90. He was born in Perryville, Missouri on June 19, 1929, to the late Louis and Theresa (Gebhardt) Schnurbusch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Velda (Moore) Schnurbusch, his son, Craig Schnurbusch, and six siblings.
You have free articles remaining.
Ralph proudly served in the Korean War as a veteran of the United States Navy. He was the former Vice President of Capital Supplies. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, American Legion Post 416, VFW Post 5896 and the Elks Lodge 1765. Ralph was a current board member for Ben Nor Apartments. He enjoyed all sports, especially golf and belonged to the SEMO Seniors Golf Club. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his children, Sharon (Ray) Clover of Farmington, Pam (Mike) Bowling of Coolidge, Arizona, Kim (Bill) Payne of Farmington, Lori (Michael) King of Farmington, Jill (Keith) Mitchell of Farmington, Scott (Lisa) Schnurbusch of Valles Mines, Beth Nielsen of Lavergne, Tennessee, and Tim (Coye) Schnurbusch of Jackson, seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and one on the way, sister in law: Alice Schnurbusch of Perryville, along with many nieces, nephews, friends and golf buddies.
A memorial visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 10 North Long Avenue, Farmington. Inurnment to follow at New Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4207 Lindell Boulevard, St Louis, MO 63108. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Parkland Health Rehab. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.