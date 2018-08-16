Subscribe for 17¢ / day
FARMINGTON -- Ralph Trepasso, age 91 passed away Aug 11, 2018. Memorial mass Friday, August 17 at 11a.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, Farmington.

Ralph Trepasso
