Randal Harris

DESLOGE – Jason Harris, age 39, of Farmington, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident. He was born on March 6, 1981, in Farmington. Jason was a manager at Dollar General. He was co-founder of Our American Hero Foundation and former owner of Big River Sand Drags.

There will be a visitation Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. in the C. Z. Boyer & Son Chapel. Memorials can be made to Our American Hero Foundation.