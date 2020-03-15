Randall Dean Hill

DESLOGE – Randy Hill, 56, of Desloge, entered Heavens Gates, March 10, 2020. He was born March 22, 1963, in Bonne Terre, to the late James and Rose Ann (Pirtle) Hill. Randy worked for thirty-five years at Mueller Ace Hardware in Park Hills. As a side job, he enjoyed doing small engine repair and loved watching NASCAR and most recently wrestling. He never knew a stranger and was loved by all who got the pleasure to meet him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Lynn Hill; and step-sister, Brenda Stanfil.

Randy is survived by his daughter, Kim Hill; grandson, Corbin Hill; siblings, Tina (Tim) Calvert, and Jeff Hill; and step-siblings, Anna “Mickie” Brawley and Jimbo Hill; former wife, Sharon Lynn Hill. He is also survived by his Ace Hardware co-workers and numerous friends he met throughout the thirty-five years being employed.

Visitation will be held on March 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at C. Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge. Please view full obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

