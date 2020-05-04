Randall Edgar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Randall ‘Randy' Lynn Edgar

BONNE TERRE – Randall “Randy” Lynn Edgar, age 58, of Bonne Terre passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. Randy was born September 8, 1961, to the late Gilbert F. and Golda G. (Asher) Edgar in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Randy was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Crystal City. He was an avid Cardinals, Chiefs, and Blues Fan and loved old cars.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Edgar, Gary Edgar, and Baby Edgar in infancy.

Randy is survived by his wife Karen (Miller) Edgar; children, William Edgar, Jordan Edgar, Zachary Edgar, and Emma Edgar; several nieces and nephews.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Family has requested that memorial donations may be made to support Prostate Cancer Research. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

