Randall Hulsey

PARK HILLS -- Randall L. Hulsey, 76, of Desloge, Missouri, was born September 21, 1943, in Elvins, Missouri. He passed away April 7, 2020, at NHC Health Care.
Randy was a member of Elvins Baptist Church; and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Central Rebels.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther Hulsey and Delores (Cummings) Hulsey; his first wife, Mary Jo (Baker) Hulsey; and sister, Darlene Scott
Randy is survived by his wife, Victoria (Barker) Hulsey of Desloge; son, Craig Hulsey and wife Lisa of Park Hills; daughter, Julie Moss and husband Phillip of Park Hills; four grandchildren, Bayli Hill and husband Jared, Michaela Hulsey, Jessica Kosteck and husband Brian, and Buckli Moss; five great-grandchildren; sister, Nedra Easter; two sisters-in-law, Blanche Bracco, and Patricia Gregory and husband Gregg; Nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Cemetery with Rev. Bill Bond officiating.
