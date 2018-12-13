TUSCON, Ariz. -- Randall Keith Flanery, 62, passed away peacefully December 10, 2018, in Tucson, Arizona. He was known by his friends and family as “Keith.” Keith is survived by his daughter, Aileen Flanery of Durango, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents Randall Flanery and Mary Lou Flanery. Keith graduated from the University of Kansas with a degree in Photojournalism in May of 1982.
Keith was born in Bonne Terre, Missouri, September 12, 1956, and retired from the National Park Service as a law enforcement officer in June 2015. He worked as a photojournalist for The Newton Kansan and received awards for his feature and news photography from the Associated Press in their regional photography competition. Keith later started his own photography studio in Kansas City, Missouri, concentrating in medium format product photography. In 1991 he joined the National Park Service at Olympic National Park.
Keith worked as a backcountry ranger at the Queets River Ranger Station and in 1995 he saved the life of a 12 year old boy who nearly drowned in a river crossing. Keith was presented the Valor Award from the Department of Interior in 1996 for his heroic act. Keith worked at other national park sites such as Great Smoky Mountains, Big Thicket, and at last retired from Chiricahua National Monument. Keith loved to patrol the parks by horse, loved to watch basketball especially if it was rooting for the Jayhawks, was an accomplished marathon runner, and loved to fish. His quick wit will be missed by all.
Condolences can be sent to his daughter Aileen Flanery at PO Box 1721 Durango, CO 81302. Memorial donations in memory of Keith may be made to St Paul’s UMC in Tucson, the National Park Foundation, or to the University of Kansas Alumni Association. Happy Trails Keith!
