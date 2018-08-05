Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Randall “Nip” Jarvis, 86, of Bonne Terre, passed away August 2, 2018. Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Monday, August 6, 2018, at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge with Evangelist Bernie Crum officiating. Burial to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to Johnston Health Foundation in Smithfield, North Carolina. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

the life of: Randall Leon ‘Nip’ Jarvis
