Subscribe for 17¢ / day

DESLOGE -- Randall “Nip” Jarvis, 86, of Bonne Terre, passed away August 2, 2018, in Clayton, North Carolina. He was born on January 24, 1932, in Enough, Missouri, to the late George and Arbelle (Martin) Jarvis. Randall was a member of the Church of Christ in Park Hills and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie (Tiefenauer) Jarvis; son, Tommy Jarvis; two brothers, Hank and Bill Jarvis and one sister, Juanita Rencehausen.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Randall is survived by his daughter, Randi Warren and her husband, Grant of Clayton, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Matthew Warren and wife Vanessa of Wake Forest, North Carolina, Elisabeth Warren of Durham, North Carolina; siblings, John Jarvis of Arnold and Ruth Whitaker of Rolla.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge on Monday, August 6, 2018, from 1:30 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m. in the C.Z. Boyer & Son Chapel with Evangelist Bernie Crum officiating. Burial to follow at St. Francois Memorial Park in Bonne Terre. Memorials can be made to Johnston Health Foundation in Smithfield, North Carolina. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Celebrate
the life of: Randall Leon ‘Nip’ Jarvis
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments