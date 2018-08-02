Subscribe for 17¢ / day
DESLOGE -- Randall "Nip" Jarvis, age 86 of Bonne Terre, passed away August 2, 2018, in Clayton, North Carolina. Arrangements pending at this time and will be announced later by C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Desloge.

Randall 'Nip' Jarvis
