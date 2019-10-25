PARK HILLS -- Randall ‘Randy’ W. Harmon of Irondale was born August 31, 1977, to Lindell Harmon and the late Barbara (DeClue) Harmon and departed this life October 25, 2019, at the age of 42 years. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Wendell, Lendell Eugene, and Kevin Michael Harmon.
Randy is survived by his father, Lindell Harmon; sisters and brothers, Linda Johnson, Darlene (Gary) Kernon, Ann (Darryl) Williams, Rhonda Thomas, Lisa (Rodney Schroth) Harmon, Barbara ‘Barbie’ Harmon, Kevin (companion, Tabi) Harmon, David (Beth) Bleckler, and Paul (Leighlynn) Harmon; companion, Rachel Wisely; and stepchildren, Arian Olson, and Justin Harmon. Aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and dear friends also survive.
Visitation 5-8 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Coplin Funeral Home in Park Hills. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 29 at Immaculate Catholic Church with Fr. Mark Ebert officiating. Interment to follow with Military Honors at St. Joachim Catholic Cemetery.
