DESLOGE -- Randel Murriel Farmer, 85, of De Soto, passed away Thursday, November 22, 2018, peacefully in his home, after a long battle with cancer. Randel was born March 24, 1933, to William and Grace Farmer.

Visitation will be held at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, Sunday, November 25, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. The service will be held in the C.Z. Boyer and Son Chapel, Monday, November 26, 2018 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Bradford Laubinger officiating. Interment will follow at Parkview Cemetery in Farmington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

