FARMINGTON – Randolph Martin Merrill, 69, of Farmington, Missouri, went Home to the Lord on February 20, 2019. He was a resident of Camelot Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for the past three years following a series of strokes. During his final months he was also a patient of Heart and Soul Hospice in Farmington. Many thanks to all his skilled and attentive caregivers.
Randy was the son of Milton and Agnes (Schatz) Merrill Cady and the step-son of Dr. Ford Cady; all who have gone ahead. He is survived by his brother, Ron Merrill of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Randy and his wife Cathy (Brusius) Merrill were married for 47 years. They were blessed by having sons, Ron, Matt (Branson), John (Rachel), Pete and Sam Merrill. His grandchildren Aiden, Rosie and Samuel Merrill were a great joy to him.
Randy’s priorities were always God, family and others, particularly educating students as a Lutheran Church Missouri Synod teacher and principal. He served at LCMS schools in California, Illinois and Missouri for 33 years. During his retirement Randy continued to teach and guide people toward getting answers to the many questions directed to him – particularly relating to matters of faith and Creation apologetics.
During his life Randy enjoyed hunting, fishing, crafting items and endlessly creating projects. Towards the end of his life he relished communicating online with a myriad of family, friends and former students on a wide variety of subjects. His Facebook pages are now saved as memorials “In memory of Randy Merrill.”
A memorial service celebrating Randy’s life will be held on March 30 at 11 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Ft. Smith, Arkansas followed by a meal. View the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
