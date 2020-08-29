Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

STE. GENEVIEVE – Randy Hedgpeth, 60, of Ste. Genevieve passed away August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 31 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Cozean Chapel on Tuesday, September 1 at 11 a.m. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.