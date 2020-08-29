 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randy Hedgpeth
0 entries

Randy Hedgpeth

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randy Hedgpeth

Randy Hedgpeth

STE. GENEVIEVE – Randy Hedgpeth, 60, of Ste. Genevieve passed away August 26, 2020. Visitation will be held at Cozean Memorial Chapel on Monday, August 31 from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Cozean Chapel on Tuesday, September 1 at 11 a.m. View the full obituary at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News