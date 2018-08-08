Subscribe for 17¢ / day
PARK HILLS -- Randy Waun, 37 of Leadwood, Missouri, was born in Parson, Kansas, March 23, 1981, to Jerry and Susie Waun. He departed this life as the result of an accident August 5, 2018.

He was preceded in death by a sister. Misty, and a grandson, Cash.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Staurla Waun; parents, Jerry and Susie Waun; children, Kenny Waun, and Parys (Cody) Sims; two brothers; and a granddaughter, Zoey.

Memorial service will be Saturday, August 18, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Coplin Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Kevin Robinson officiating.

the life of: Randy Waun
