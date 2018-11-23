BONNE TERRE -- Raymond L. Bullock, age 86, of Bonne Terre passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018, at Southbrook Skilled Nursing Center in Farmington, Missouri. Raymond was born on December 12, 1931, to the late Fred and Celia (Lucy) Bullock in Bonne Terre, Missouri. Raymond was a member of the First Baptist Church of Bonne Terre and retired from the Doe Run Company where he worked for 30 years at the Herculaneum plant. Raymond enjoyed fishing and will forever be remembered for his love of bluegrass music. Raymond played in several bluegrass bands including The Sheriffs Band.
In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his first wife, Bettie J. (Haynes) Bullock; second wife, Glendola Litton; two daughters in infancy, Karen and Sharon Bullock; siblings, Christine Bullock, James Bullock, Ruby Bullock, William Bullock, and Robert Bullock.
Raymond is survived by his daughter, Charleen Bullock; many nieces and nephews; close friends; and his bluegrass buddies.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 26, 2018, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre. Visitation will resume at the First Baptist Church in Bonne Terre from 9 a.m. until service time of 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018, with Brother Alan David officiating assisted by Rev. Ron Poole. Burial will follow at Bonne Terre cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.
