PARK HILLS -- Raymond Stanford Jr, 51, of Dittmer, Missouri, passed away June 7, 2019. He was born October 16, 1967, in Douglas, Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Stanford and Sally Jones Weiss; and a brother, David Handrahan.

Raymond is survived by his children, Abigail Stanford and fiancé Brandon Stone, Marissa Stanford and fiancé Ray McKinney, Raymond O'Connor, and Brandon Stillman; five grandchildren; siblings, Sue Lanham and Jim, Aletta Johnson and Phil, Bonita Dooley and David, Marie McKenzie and Mike and Raymond Martin and Judy. Several aunts, uncles, other relatives, and friends also survive.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday June 11, 2019, at Horton-Wampler Funeral Home in Park Hills with Rev. Mark Moss officiating. Burial at Herrod Cemetery.

