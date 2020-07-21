Rebecca Boyd

Rebecca Ann (Blanford) Boyd
STE GENEVIEVE COUNTY – Rebecca Ann Boyd of Ste. Genevieve County passed away surrounded by her family in her home on July 20, 2020, at the age of 81. She was born in Kaskaskia, Illinois, on March 10, 1939, to the late Vincent and Alma “Ilene” (Abell) Blanford. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Boyd in 2016; a granddaughter, Andrea Boyd; a great-grandson, Kalob Miller; a brother John “Jack” Blanford; her son-in-law, John Stacy and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Boyd.
“Beckie” as most knew her, was a busy mother of four for many years and more recently she became an avid genealogist. She loved to spend long hours studying up on family heritage. She had been a 55 year member of the St. Mary Eastern Star. Writing letters to friends and family was a favorite pastime of hers and she kept many of the letters that she received. She loved living the country life on the farm and was a collector of a variety of items. A woman of faith, Beckie was a member of Pine Log Church.
Survivors include her children, Nelda Stacy, Kevin Boyd, Dale (Penny) Boyd and Jemi Ann (Donald) Bloodworth; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; two sisters, Betty (Bill) Dette and Barbara Sleet; and one brother, Rick (Marleta) Blanford. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Cozean Memorial Chapel. Visitation will resume Friday morning beginning at 7 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 10 a.m. in the Cozean Chapel with Pastor Don Estes officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mayberry Cemetery. Memorials, if desired, may be made to Mayberry Cemetery in care of the funeral home. View the video tribute and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.