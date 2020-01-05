{{featured_button_text}}

DOE RUN – Rebecca Hamelton of Doe Run passed away at Barnes Jewish Hospital on January 3, 2020, at the age of 68. She was born November 11, 1951, to the late James and Evelyn (Pierce) Sebastian.

Survivors include her husband, Randyll Hamelton, three children, Sha, Carrie and Katherine; six grandchildren, three great- grandchildren, and a sister, Karen Sitzes.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. View the full obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Rebecca Hamelton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments